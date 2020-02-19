In Local News / By Mick Chan / 19 February 2020 5:37 pm / 0 comments

A new petroleum brand called Five is set to enter the Malaysian market, with its first petrol stations opening for business next month, China Press reports. The brand is being introduced by Pahang-based Seng Group, which has been in the petrol retail business for nearly five decades.

The new brand will mark the company’s first independent foray into the petrol retail business. The group already represents BHPetrol, whose petrol stations are also operated by dealers under the Seng group of companies.

Where does that leave existing brand BHPetrol, which is owned by Boustead Petroleum? Seng Group MD and CEO Datuk Sri King Lim Chin Fui declined to comment on the matter, only noting that both will co-exist and that cooperation with Boustead on a dealer level will continue.

Established in 1971, Seng Group originated in Pahang and operated Esso and Mobil stations when the brands were present in Malaysia, and the group of companies also provide operating solutions to petrol station operators, including the construction of new stations. More details will be coming in due course; watch this space.