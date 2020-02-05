In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 5 February 2020 4:10 pm / 0 comments

Having launched Setel in 2018, Petronas has now expanded its cashless payment service across the country. Designed to eradicate customer pain points during refuelling, Setel is now available at over 700 Petronas stations nationwide, and the national fuel retailer says it expects to rapidly expand the service over the next few weeks.

“As of January 2020, Setel recorded over three million transactions and has garnered positive responses from our customers in the Klang Valley. We are now ready to offer Setel nationwide and will be introducing exciting new features in the coming months,” said Setel CEO Iskandar Ezzahuddin, who teased some of those features during the launch event, including in-car integration, family accounts and the ability to order items from Kedai Mesra and other outlets at the station.

Setel integrates fuel payments, loyalty, retail and e-commerce in one platform, and the company recently added Mesra points fuel redemption directly through the smartphone app. Setel users will also be able to vote for their favourite songs and artists for the upcoming 34th Anugerah Juara Lagu, right from the app; 100 of those voters will also win fuel vouchers worth RM1,000 each.

Petronas Dagangan managing director and CEO Azrul Osman Rani said, “At Petronas, we strive to be agile and innovative in meeting consumers’ changing needs. In addition to a wider reach, the nationwide expansion is also us pushing our boundaries in delivering meaningful value to our customers.

“The current features of Setel is just the beginning. Anchored on a seamless and frictionless experience, we will be providing the right solutions and partnerships to enrich the customer journey beyond refuelling.”

Setel is available for free on iOS and Android devices, via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.