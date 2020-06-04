In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 4 June 2020 5:53 pm / 0 comments

News of the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid have been going around for some time, with the model reportedly set to debut at this year’s Beijing Motor Show. Of course, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that didn’t happen, and the event has since been pushed back all the way to September.

Now, the Italian carmaker appears poised to finally unveil its electrified sedan, as it recently dropped a brief teaser video heralding the model’s arrival. The short clip doesn’t actually show the car at all, and we only get to see the lightning striking the company’s trident at its headquarters before it glows and sends a “shock” through the whole building.

Dramatic, yes, but not very informative. Based on previous reports, the only technical aspect about the Ghibli Hybrid that we know so far is that it will allegedly feature a plug-in hybrid system.

The PHEV powertrain could be part of another refresh for the Ghibli, with the first facelift arriving in August 2017. Based on previous spyshots, the styling changes will be relatively minor on the outside, with the interior set to get a new infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

The teaser also provides no indication as to when the hybrid model will make its debut, but rest assured it is part of the company’s product plan that will also see more electrified models. This includes the Levante, Quattroporte as well as the upcoming MC20, which is said to come in hybrid and a fully electric version.