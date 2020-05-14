In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 14 May 2020 10:17 am / 0 comments

Maserati is continuing to tease the upcoming MC20 after announcing the new mid-engined sports car back in March. This time, the prototype seen in these photos is wearing a unique camouflage that pays tribute to British racing driver Sir Stirling Moss, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 90.

The design takes inspiration from the famously white Eldorado race car that Moss piloted back in 1958 and pays homage to a long partnership between both parties, which saw the racing driver behind the wheel of other Maserati models like the Tipo 60 Birdcage, Tipo 61, and 300 S.

These photos also give us a few extra angles of the MC20, particularly the rear end that features some rather shapely taillights. Just below them are what appears to be four exit vents and a pair of exhausts that are integrated into the rear bumper.

Rumours suggest that Maserati is developing its own twin-turbocharged V6 to power the MC20, which develops around 600 hp, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. There is also word of a hybrid and fully electric version in the works, along with a convertible body style to arrive later.

The MC20 is meant to be the spiritual successor to the MC12 that made its debut in 2014 and was originally supposed to debut in May. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Italian carmaker has decided to postpone the model’s reveal to September instead.