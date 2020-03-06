In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Jonathan Lee / 6 March 2020 11:24 am / 2 comments

It’s March, which means it’s a mere two months before Maserati pulls the covers off its new mid-engined sports car, the MC20. To whet our appetite, the company has released a few teaser images of a prototype (originally next to a sculpture, but we’re trying to keep this site family friendly).

Much of these images have been intentionally blurred to keep details of the final car under wraps, but even so, it’s clear that this is not the cut-and-shut Alfa Romeo 4C that Maserati previously paraded, being based on the actual production car.

The sole in-focus photo shows a rear end that is fairly typical of a modern supercar, including the large rounded rear haunches, slim tail lights, a multitude of air vents, a decently-sized diffuser, twin tailpipes in the middle and a low-slung roofline that sweeps elegantly towards the rear spoiler.

So blurry are the other photos that it is impossible to glean much from them, but we can see that the car will get a large grille (which will house the brand’s trident badge, obviously), slim headlights and probably an option of a contrasting roof colour.

Technical details remain scarce for now, but it has been reported that the MC20 will be offered with either a conventional engine or a hybrid electric powertrain. The former will be an in-house V6 (perhaps related to the 2.9 litre twin-turbo unit from the Giulia GTA) that will churn out around 600 hp, while the hybrid variant could receive electric motors on the front axle to provide all-wheel drive, torque vectoring and around 700 hp.