2 March 2020

Maserati’s resurgence plan involves the launch of a new super sports car, which was previously teased to debut in May. The Italian carmaker has now confirmed that the mid-engined model that will officially be called the MC20, with “MC” being an acronym for Maserati Corse and “20” referring to the year 2020, the year that marks the next phase in the company’s history.

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab, the MC20 will be built at the company’s Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena and is billed as the “natural evolution” of the MC12 that made its debut in 2004. Built in extremely limited numbers – just 62 units were made – the MC12 marked Maserati’s return to racing after 37 years by successfully winning a number of FIA GT championships.

With the MC20, Maserati will once again mark its return to the world of racing, although details about the car are scarce for now. The company has previously released “spyshots” of a camouflaged production mule as it underwent testing and revealed that the model will feature an advanced electric powertrain.

However, Car Magazine reports indicate the MC20 will also receive hybrid and conventional powertrains, the latter consisting of a new V6 engine developed in-house that is good for around 600 hp. As for the hybrid version, electric motors could be added to the front axles to provide all-wheel drive and electric torque vectoring, with around 700 hp.

The MC20 is just one of several models that Maserati has planned, as it is also developing the next-generation GranTurismo and GranCabrio, a hybrid version of the Ghibli, and an all-new SUV. There’s also the Alfieri to consider, which looks dramatically different compared to the original concept that arrived in 2014 and will reportedly be an EV coupe.