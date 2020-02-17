In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 17 February 2020 12:20 pm / 1 comment

Maserati recently announced its plans for the development and production of its new electrified range of vehicles, which will begin with a hybrid version of the Ghibli due this year. The carmaker’s release also mentions a new SUV that will make its debut later on, with the first pre-production units expected to arrive by 2021.

Details about the new SUV are limited for now but it is confirmed that it will be assembled at a new facility in Cassino, and will reportedly be positioned below the Levante. Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and will see an investment of about 800 million euros.

As for the rest of the plans in the pipeline, production of the next-generation GranTurismo and GranCabrio – the company’s first EVs – is expected to commence in 2021. This will take place at the Mirafiori production hub, which will also receive an 800 million-euro investment to realign the assembly line to produce the brand’s new electrified cars.

Meanwhile, Maserati’s home base in Modena will be responsible for a new super sports car in 2020, which the company says will be “brimming with technology and evoking the brand’s traditional values.”

This is likely the production version of the much-awaited Alfieri that will be offered with an electric powertrain. Maserati has previously teased it would reveal something special in May this year, and the supposed flagship model could very well be just that.