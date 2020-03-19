In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Jonathan Lee / 19 March 2020 10:24 am / 0 comments

The overhaul of the Maserati brand has been long in the making, and we’re going to have to wait a little while longer. Due to the current situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced that its May relaunch event – where it will also unveil its MC20 sports car – will be postponed to September, although it will continue to take place in its home city of Modena.

Nevertheless, it will still be a pretty exciting event, not least because the MC20 will herald the brand’s return into the supercar segment, fighting its former partner Ferrari. The car will be mid-engined and, judging by the admittedly blurry images Maserati recently released, it will have the looks to match the bite.

That bite will reportedly come from either a conventional engine or a hybrid electric powertrain. The former will be an in-house V6 (perhaps related to the 2.9 litre twin-turbo unit from the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and GTA) that will churn out around 600 hp, while the hybrid variant could receive electric motors on the front axle to provide all-wheel drive, torque vectoring and around 700 hp.