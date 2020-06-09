In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2020 2:25 pm / 2 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced a market share of 28% for the Mitsubishi Triton in the pick-up segment for its current financial year to date (FYTD), which runs from April 2020 to March 2021.

According to the company, the Mitsubishi Triton managed to achieve a positive growth of 1% when compared to the same month last year, with 483 units delivered in May 2020. This is despite last month’s pick-up truck segment experiencing a 45% decrease in volume due to challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic that limited the operations of businesses.

Across a more focused time frame from January to May this year, the Triton managed to maintain its market share by 22% for five consecutive months, which is an increase from 17.8% recorded during the same period in 2019.

“While the automotive industry is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, we are happy that the Mitsubishi Triton retained its popularity with a strong market share of 28% for financial year to date 2020. We are glad that the Triton comes in as a reliable and helpful utility truck to assist our customers to get through these tough times,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, chief executive officer of MMM.

“MMM have taken serious precautionary measures to ensure that our products, services and facilities are safe for all. During the conditional movement control order (CMCO) phase, MMM have introduced a contactless product demonstration via video call, as well as Test Drive 2U online service. We want to ensure that the company is still able to provide a worry-free experience for customers who wish to learn more or test drive a Mitsubishi model from home,” he continued.

“We thank our business partners and customers for playing their part to curb the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to the SOPs that have been set for all MMM showrooms. During the recovery phase of the MCO, MMM and its authorised dealers will still continue to follow all SOPs and guidelines strictly,” Shinnishi ended.