9 June 2020

Liberty Walk is a household name when it comes to extravagant body kits, as we’ve seen with their takes on various models like the Honda NSX, S660, Lamborghini Huracan, Ford Mustang and even the Lexus LC, among others. The company’s latest endeavour involves the A90 Toyota GR Supra and its yet another head-turner.

The kit for Supra is comprehensive one, with a new front splitter that extends quite a fair bit from the bumper and attaches to a set of prominent fender flares. For even more visual impact, the front also gets canards fitted in the lower edge.

Moving along the sides towards the rear, we find broad side skirts that run from the front fender flares to the ones at the back. The rear of the kit is just as striking, with a large diffuser and an even more pronounced wing, the latter with a support that isn’t seen in the studio renders.

If you want the set, it’ll set you back US$14,850 (RM63,432) to have the parts made from fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP), or US$15,950 (RM68,130) should you prefer carbon-fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP). Liberty Walk also offers a package with an additional vented bonnet for US$17,930 (RM76,588) in FRP, or US$19,030 (RM81,287) for CFRP.

You can also buy the parts individually if you like, and there’s an option for an air suspension system that costs US$7,900 (RM33,744) to get the perfect stance to match the body kit.