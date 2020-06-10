The government has revoked the petrol price control order that has restricted the maximum price of RON 95 petrol to RM2.08 per litre and diesel to RM2.18 per litre, the Malay Mail reports.
The revocation was announced in a federal gazette titled Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Retail Price for Petrol and Diesel) (No. 8) (Revocation) Order 2020 that was dated June 3. The order itself was approved by domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi on April 10.
The RM2.08 per litre price cap on RON 95 petrol had been introduced by the previous Pakatan Harapan government in February 2019. This would be the maximum consumers would have to pay if market prices pushed pump prices above that price level, with the government covering the difference through subsidies.
Currently, the retail price of RON 95 and diesel – which is based on an Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) calculation, and adjusted on a weekly basis – is well under the ceiling price.
For the June 6 to 12 week, RON 95 is priced at RM1.48 per litre, which has been climbing from its previous low of RM1.25 in April to mid-May, while Euro 2M diesel is priced at RM1.63 per litre. The price of RON 97 petrol, which is floated according to market prices, is currently priced at RM1.78 per litre.
The removal of the price ceiling has ramifications. It means that the price of RON 95 and diesel could go past RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively should global oil prices increase substantially in the future.
Comments
Not good! If it is not below RM1.50 for RON95 as the cap has been removed. It will be major worry for us
No worries. Even up to Rm 2.07 is still far lower than what PH ever gave us so removing cap is inconsequential.
Habisla Malaysia ….kesian marhen hidop susah.
Good luck guys.
YES!!!! Lets put 60% duty on it as well so the government can get some revenue and stop/prevent people wasting fossil fuel on sleeping in their car while engine is on. Stop/prevent our neighbour for cheap fuel run. And EV demand will raise to replace all the ICE vehicles for cleaner air like MCO period. Win Win for everyone.
I hope next, our caring and people gomen will consider removing sales tax from petrol prices to help us further.
lol… sleeping in car with AC on..
better sleep forever la
Petrol prices so low now thanks to Prihatin Nation, I even forgot we got such high base level during PH era. Makes me feel noxious they had cheated us with superhigh petrol prices for 22 months.
7/3 RM1.89, Brent USD35
14/3 RM1.82, Brent USD28
21/3 RM1.44, Brent USD27
28/3 RM1.38, Brent USD23
4/4 RM1.30, Brent USD32
11/4 RM1.25, Brent USD33
18/4 RM1.25, Brent USD23
25/4 RM1.25, Brent USD22
2/5 RM1.25, Brent USD27
9/5 RM1.25, Brent USD30
16/5 RM1.31, Brent USD35
23/5 RM1.38, Brent USD35
30/5 RM1.43, Brent USD38
6/6 RM1.48, Brent USD41
Higher fuel price is good because it will deter people from wasting, letting engines run while sitting and waiting. Make people think twice before wasting resources. Can’t afford higher fuel price? Ride moto, take grab, take public transport. There are always alternatives.
Itu macam, selah ron95 masih kurang dari rm1. 80, jom pergi cuti cuti Malaysia ala “new normal”..
If that’s the case car price will drop too.. Less ice more ev and hybrid
Baik juga
Yes baik baik naikkan semua Hrga petrol dgn diesel, gembira ako tngok muka sedih rakyat MY. Kasi smua rakyat jdi miskin best!
Served your right people!! You all want this right… tell to your ‘Äbah..’