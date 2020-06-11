In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 11 June 2020 11:00 am / 4 comments

The government says that the order on ceiling retail prices of petrol and diesel is still in place and has not been revoked as reported yesterday. According to domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, the ceiling price – which restricts the maximum price of RON 95 petrol to RM2.08 per litre and diesel to RM2.18 per litre – is still in effect, Bernama reports.

“No, no, no. Don’t be misled. Don’t misunderstand it. We have not removed the so-called ceiling price, it is the same,” he said in explaining the government gazette titled Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Retail Price for Petrol and Diesel) (No. 8) (Revocation) Order 2020, which cancelled that particular regulation.

“As of March 30, 2017, retail prices of petrol and diesel have been regulated on a weekly basis and enforced by KPDNHEP under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Retail Price for Petrol and Diesel) in accordance with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said via a press statement.

The gazetting, he explained, was to enforce control on retail prices of petrol and diesel by oil companies and petrol station operators so that they do not exceed the prices set by the ministry of finance.

However, starting from February 29, he said that KPDNHEP changed the mechanism for the control of retail prices of petrol and diesel through a directive issued under Regulation 12A of the Control and Supply Regulations 1974 under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The change was to strengthen enforcement and monitoring efforts at the KPDNHEP level in the event of any violation of the directive under the act, and meant that the previous order was no longer needed.