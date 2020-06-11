In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 11 June 2020 12:01 pm / 4 comments

Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir has retired from his position as non-independent and non-executive director at Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PetDag), with the announcement being made by the company in a filing with Bursa Malaysia on June 10, 2020.

Syed Zainal Abidin was the former MD and CEO of PetDag from June 1, 2018. He relinquished both roles, effective January 1 this year, and was subsequently redesignated as a non-independent and non-executive director up until recently. He previously held the role of vice president of marketing for downstream business in July 2017, as well as positions in Perodua and Proton before joining PetDag.

As revealed in December last year, Azrul Osman Rani is now the managing director and CEO of PetDag, also effective January 1 this year. Prior to this, Azrul was head of commercial development and JV formation at Petronas Refinery & Petrochemical Corporation (PRPC), with a second role as CEO of PRPC Utilities and Facilities.