In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 11 June 2020 10:02 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-AMG has introduced a new AMG Aerodynamics package plus for the C118 CLA 35 and 45 range, which it says improves aerodynamic performance of the compact four-door coupe.

The new aero pack consists of a larger front splitter with adjusted flics in the side air intake, new gloss black diffuser blade, and a fixed rear wing that’s also finished in gloss black. AMG says the rear wing provides addition contact pressure on the rear axle, thus improving the car’s driving characteristics at higher speeds.

The AMG Aerodynamics package plus with the rear wing is currently on sale in Europe for 2,737 euros (RM13.2k), which is nearly double the price of the existing AMG aerodynamics package (1,487.50 euros, or RM7.2k). It’s also only available with the AMG Night Package.

To recap, the AMG CLA 35 is powered by the M260 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 306 PS at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends drive to all four wheels, helping it sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The CLA 45 and 45 S range, on the other hand, gets the more potent M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four potter, which replaces the M133 unit used in the previous generation 45 models. In its base form, it makes 387 PS and 480 Nm, but the 45 S gets amped to make 421 PS at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 to 5,250 rpm. It’s also apparently the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder series production engine.

An eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system are standard, propelling the sleek four-door coupe from zero to 100 km/h in four seconds flat. Top speed is 270 km/h with the Driver’s Package installed.

GALLERY: C118 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ in Malaysia

