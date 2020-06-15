In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Danny Tan / 15 June 2020 3:31 pm / 0 comments

Mazda distributor Bermaz has announced a supply agreement with Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia (PLMM) for the supply of Petronas Syntium full-synthetic engine oil to the former’s dealerships.

“For customers, Bermaz’s agreement with PLMM represents another milestone in our pursuit of enjoyable and hassle-free ownership experience. Petronas Syntium full-synthetic engine oil will replace our current use of semi-synthetic engine oil at our Bermaz dealerships. Beginning next month, the use of full synthetic engine oil will retrospectively apply to all vehicles under free service maintenance without additional cost to our customers,” said Bermaz executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh.

“Taking care of owners and their vehicles is centric to the emotional journey. We will continuously pursue our brand promise, and the ownership experience will remain our core competitive advantage. We want to make a difference,” he added.

“We are very pleased to be working with Bermaz in supplying our latest Petronas Syntium with Cooltech technology which has been formulated to fight against excessive engine heat for better engine performance. Bermaz is a brand trusted for delivering the best customer experience, a commitment that resonates with Petronas as well, and we are excited in bringing greater experiences to our customers through this partnership,” said Hardeep Kirpal Singh, CEO of PLMM.

Bermaz recent announced the Mazda Contactless Service in response to Covid-19 and the need for social distancing. Mazda owners can enjoy convenient last-mile doorstep service with the choice of Collect & Deliver or Mobile Service. Cars will be disinfected before and after service at no extra charge. Bermaz also extended the validity of its warranty and free service maintenance (five years each) with the MCO in mind.

In a separate development, Bermaz says that in the field of palm biodiesel testing, it is working in close collaboration with PORIM (Palm Oil Research Institute of Malaysia), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) and the Malaysian Institute of Robotics, and IoT Automotive (MARii), with support from JPJ and the department of environment. The company has provided two units of the Mazda CX-5 to PORIM for a field study.