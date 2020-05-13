In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 13 May 2020 9:41 am / 0 comments

Bermaz Auto, the distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia, has announced the resumption of operations at all service centres as of May 12, 2020. In line with the government’s efforts to promote social distancing, the company is also introducing the Mazda Contactless Service to reduce physical contact between its customers and employees.

Customers will have two options to choose from for their vehicle maintenance needs, with the first being a collect and deliver service that is available at selected service centres by appointment. With this, a service technician will collect your vehicle from a designated location, so long as it is within a 10 km radius of the service centre. After the service is completed, your vehicle will be delivered back to you.

Meanwhile, the second option is a mobile service, which is also offered by appointment only. Utilising the company’s Mazda Mobile Service Unit first introduced in 2017, a dedicated team will perform vehicle maintenance right at your doorstep. For health and safety reasons, all vehicles will be disinfected before and after service.

You can check out the full list of reopened Mazda service centres at the company’s official website, where you can also make an appointment for either Mazda Contactless Service options.

The company previously announced an extension to the warranty and free service maintenance for vehicles affected by the movement control order (MCO), equivalent to the same period of time as the MCO being enforced.