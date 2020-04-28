In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Matthew H Tong / 28 April 2020 10:54 am / 0 comments

Mazda Malaysia has announced that it will extend the Mazda Warranty and Free Service Maintenance (FSM) for vehicles affected by the movement control order (MCO). All customers are required to do is scan the QR code, here.

With MCO still in place, the company said it will continue to adhere to the health and safety guidelines issued by the ministry of health. Bermaz Auto CEO Dato Sri Ben Yeoh said: “At Bermaz, we will remain vigilant in complying with the guidelines set by ministry of health to maintain the health and safety of our employees, customers and the nation at large.”

For those who urgently need their cars to be serviced or repaired, selected Mazda service centres are now operational. There are new standard operating procedures in place, including body temperature screening for all staff and customers and keeping a distance of at least two metres from another person.

All Mazda staff and technicians will be wearing masks and surgical gloves, and before your car is serviced, these personnels will thoroughly disinfect your car. All interior parts including the door handle, steering wheel, door trims, dashboard, centre console box and more will be wiped and sanitised. The process will be repeated before handing the car back to you.

“We are now in an unusual situation, caught in a global pandemic, a time that none of us have ever experienced before. We are now under the movement control order to ensure social distancing. I am sure this will put a lot of stress on us and our families, because we as humans, our activities are always centred around family, friends, and colleagues,” Yeoh said.

“But we know this is necessary to ensure we curtail this epidemic in our community and reduce the contagion effect. We stay at home and practice social distancing but always remember to spread love and care, through constant contact with the people we love.”

“Connectivity can still be practiced even when we are distancing. Modern technology has allowed us to practice the varied uses of mobile devices and their platforms, internet and computer devices. We will pull out of this crisis stronger and more resilient in the future. Finally, please take care and stay safe,” he added.

In the mean time, customers who wish to contact Mazda can do so via its Zoom-Zoom line at 1-800-22-8080 or its 24-hour roadside assistance service at 1-800-18-8011.