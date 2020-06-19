In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 19 June 2020 2:04 pm / 2 comments

Fresh from its Japanese market launch, the new Toyota Harrier has already been given a large selection of dress-up parts from Toyota’s Modellista arm. As with the company’s recent efforts, the SUV is being offered with two bodykit variants, the Gran Blaze and the hilariously named Avant Emotional.

Both kits are fairly ornate, with large front, side and rear skirting and either chrome or metallic grey accents. The main difference is that the Avant Emotional has hidden exhaust tips, while the Gran Blaze gets quad rectangular tailpipes.

There are also a number of accessories that are common between the two, including a new grille with LED illumination, rear spoiler and chrome garnishes for the bonnet, lower grille, wing mirrors, D-pillars and tailgate, plus 20-inch “Wing Dancer XIV” two-tone alloy wheels.

Elsewhere, there are projected welcome lights with a blue design, blue interior ambient lighting, footwell lights and a light for the luggage compartment, which can also be outfitted with a wood floor that Modellista says makes cleaning it an easier affair. A metal garnish kit for the doors is also available.

The new Toyota Harrier is now on sale in Japan, priced between 2,990,000 yen (RM119,800) and 5,040,800 yen (RM201,900). It rides on the GA-K variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) and is powered by either a 171 PS/207 Nm 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Dynamic Force engine (paired to a Direct Shift CVT) or a 218 PS 2.5 litre Hybrid. The 2.0 litre turbo engine in the outgoing model has been discontinued.