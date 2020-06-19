In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 19 June 2020 4:34 pm / 0 comments

The G11/12-generation BMW 7 Series LCI (facelift) has been updated with a pair of new inline-six turbodiesel engines, now featuring 48-volt mild-hybrid technology along with a new exhaust after-treatment system which results in increased power and torque, while reducing emissions to comply with the Euro-6d emissions standard, these updates take effect from July.

The 30d version of the straight-six turbodiesel features in the BMW 730d, 730d xDrive as well as the long-wheelbase 730Ld and 730Ld xDrive variants. This powerplant produces 286 hp and 650 Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm and 2,500 rpm, representing increases of 21 hp and 30 Nm over the outgoing 730d engine, courtesy of two-staged forced induction with variable intake geometry.

Acceleration times for the 0-100 km/h benchmark have been shortened by 0.2 second for the 730d and 730d xDrive to 5.9 seconds and 5.6 seconds respectively, and also comes with fuel efficiency improvements of up to 0.6 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions for the 730d and 730d xDrive are 123 g/km and 133 g/km respectively, and figures for the 730 Ld and 730Ld xDrive are 126 g/km and 133 g/km, respectively.

The 30d line-up is joined by the 740d xDrive and 740Ld xDrive, both versions featuring all-wheel-drive. The more powerful unit produces 340 hp and 700 Nm of torque between 1,750 rpm and 2,250 rpm, outputs which are increased by 20 hp and 20 Nm over the previous iteration. Here, the 40d engine employs variable intake geometry for both high- and low-pressure stages of forced induction.

The 740D xDrive improves upon its 0-100 km/h sprint time by 0.2 second to 5.0 seconds, while fuel consumption has been improved by 0.4 l/100 km to 5.2 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions are 136 g/km for the 740d xDrive, while emissions figures for the 740Ld xDrive are 137 g/km. Across both 30d and 40d powertrain variants, mild hybrid assistance comes courtesy of an 11 hp starter-generator.

The exhaust aftertreatments comprise a diesel oxidation particulate filter and and an SCR coating on the particulate filter, along with a second dosage unit at the SCR outlet. In addition to the new diesels, Integral Active Steering will also be made available to all variants of the G11/G12 7 Series from July, which steers the rear wheels in an opposite angle to the front wheels at low speeds in order to improve manoeuvrability.

New exterior paint finishes as well as interior trim are introduced to the 7 Series LCI range at this time as well, with the G11/12 now gaining Phytonic Blue metallic as well as Frozen Bluestone metallic paint finishes. For the interior, there is now the option of BMW Individual full-grain Merino leather, in the Smokey White/Night Blue/Black colour combination, along with the BMW Individual leather steering wheel.

In Malaysia, the G12 7 Series is offered as a sole 740Le plug-in hybrid variant, which is powered by a 286 PS/450 Nm inline-six petrol and a 113 PS/265 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 394 PS and 600 Nm of torque. This propels the 740 Le from 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, and a 250 km/h top speed. This has recently been updated to include Park Assistant Plus and Surround View Camera at no additional cost.