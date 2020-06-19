In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 19 June 2020 12:21 pm / 5 comments

With a price tag starting from 990,000 euros (around RM4.7 million), the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign was meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the GT-R and Turin-based design house. First revealed as a concept in June 2018, production of the limited-edition model has since begun, with deliveries set to take place later this year.

Before that, Nissan decided to film the GT-R50 lapping the Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Italy, giving us the chance to see the first production unit in motion. Striking, isn’t it? However, it isn’t just the restyled GT-R body that attracts attention, as there are more changes beneath the skin.

For starters, the VR38DETT 3.8 litre biturbo V6 engine has been reworked with larger GT3-spec turbochargers, bigger intercoolers, higher-flow fuel injectors and optimised ignition, intake and exhaust systems. The end result is an engine that makes 720 PS at 7,100 rpm and 780 Nm of torque from 3,600 to 5,600 rpm, which is more than even the GT-R Nismo that packs 600 PS and 652 Nm.

To handle the extra grunt, the rear-mounted six-speed dual-clutch transmission had to be strengthened, while the differentials and driveshafts have also been reinforced. Additionally, there is a new Bilstein DampTronic I continuously adjustable damping system and Brembo disc brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

Other changes include specially-designed 21-inch alloy wheels that are an inch larger than stock, wrapped with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres measuring 255/35 and 285/30 front and rear, respectively.

The GT-R has been around since 2007 and rides on Nissan’s Premium Midship (PM) platform, which also underpins this GT-R50. Despite its age, the sports car is still quite a capable performer, and the GT-R50 can be considered the ultimate expression of Godzilla. Only 50 units of the GT-R50 will ever exist, but you’ll need deep pockets to become one of the very few owners in the entire world.

