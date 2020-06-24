In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 June 2020 5:06 pm / 0 comments

Bentley has released the first teaser of the Bentayga facelift, which is set to make its debut on June 30, 2020, several days after leaked photos of the refreshed SUV made their way online.

The brief clip doesn’t reveal a whole lot, as the company is still keeping most of the details under wraps for now. However, it does show some of the revisions to the luxury SUV that were also seen in the earlier leak.

These include restyled headlamps that match the design of those fitted to the latest Continental GT and the Flying Spur, along with a new alloy wheel design. These are part of an exterior restyling that also sees tweaks to the front and rear of the SUV.

As for the interior, the facelift will include a digital instrument cluster that replaces the analogue-multi-info display combo in the current model. The teaser also shows less obvious changes that appear to involve the steering wheel, dashboard-mounted analogue clock, speaker covers for the Naim sound system, circular air vents and engine start button, the last of which also doubles as the drive mode selector.

Bentley says the Bentayga will be offered with a choice of seating configurations – four, five and seven – while the powertrain line-up will also include a plug-in hybrid. Expect the PHEV variant to retain the same 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol V6 and electric motor setup, although it isn’t known if this will be enhanced.

The current Bentayga Hybrid has a total system output of 449 PS (443 hp) and 700 Nm of torque, with the 17.3-kWh lithium-ion battery providing up to 51 km of range when running just on electricity.

Other carryovers should include twin-turbo 4.0 litre V8 and 6.0 litre W12 mills, with the smaller engine producing 550 PS and 770 Nm, while the big W12 puts out 608 PS and 900 Nm. The pre-facelift model also came with a 4.0 litre turbodiesel V8 with 435 PS and 900 Nm, although we’ll need to wait and see if any of these non-PHEV options make the cut.

The British carmaker says the new Bentayga is the first car to be part of its “Beyond 100” business strategy, which it calls “a journey that will see the company become the world leader in sustainable luxury mobility.” With over 20,000 examples sold so far, the SUV is an important one part of the company’s line-up, and a rather profitable one too.

GALLERY: Bentley Bentayga facelift spyshots

