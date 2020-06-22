In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2020 12:19 pm / 0 comments

The Bentley Bentayga first broke cover back in September 2015 as the carmaker’s first SUV and looks set to be given a facelift, according to photos posted by Instagram user @wilcoblock. These appear to have been taken from a brochure, which partly reveals some of the changes made to the model.

At first glance, it is hard to tell what’s different, as the Bentayga’s prominent front grille remains unchanged here. However, the headlamps have been tweaked to match the design of the latest Continental GT and Flying Spur, while the bumper now comes with larger fog lamp surrounds that sport the same mesh look as the grille.

This redesign results in the lower intake no longer extending from one corner of the bumper to the other, and there’s a new alloy wheel design to go along with it. There are no shots of the SUV’s rear in the leak, but previous spy shots of test mules show the taillights and bumper have been reprofiled, while the number plate recess appears to have been brought forward.

Other images show the revised interior, where this is a new infotainment system that is a much-welcomed upgrade over the rather archaic-looking one in the current Bentayga. It doesn’t appear to be the rotating central display found in Bentley’s coupe and sedan models, but it is mainly touch-based, with the physical controls now tucked underneath for a cleaner look.

The mid-cycle revision also sees new angular central air vents that comes with the new infotainment screen, along with the fitment of a fully digital instrument cluster. The leak shows a four-seat cabin, but five- and seven-seat options will likely be available as before. In terms of engines, expect improvements to the W12, V8 and V6 plug-in hybrid powertrains, although it isn’t known if the big V8 turbodiesel mill will continue to be offered.

GALLERY: Bentley Bentayga facelift spyshots

