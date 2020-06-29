In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 June 2020 2:45 pm / 0 comments

Ford distributor Sime Darby Auto Connexion (SDAC) is now providing an additional test drive option. If you choose not to visit a Ford dealership, the company can arrange a test drive at your home or office.

With this new option, customers can now have a test drive vehicle delivered to their location, provided it’s within a 10 km radius from the chosen Ford dealership. To arrange for it, customers can either contact a Ford dealership, submit an online test drive request via the SDAC-Ford website, or send a message to the Ford Digital Salesperson on WhatsApp at 019-2041200.

“During this period, we understand that customers are in search of additional services for added convenience. That is why we are providing an additional test drive option of delivering our test drive vehicles to our customers home or office to show our commitment of continuously enhancing our customer support and service,” said Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, MD of SDAC.

SDAC says that sales consultants delivering test drive vehicles will take measures such as the wearing of a face mask, recording of body temperature, sanitising the vehicle and sitting in the backseat during the drive for social distancing purposes.

“For customers who prefer to visit a Ford dealership in-person, they can be assured that the necessary safety precautions to ensure the health and safety are being practiced. This includes social distancing, temperature checks upon entering the premise, hand sanitiser dispensers located in the showrooms and frequent sanitising of high frequency touchpoints,” Muzri added.

Earlier this month, Sime Darby Auto Hyundai rolled out a similar test drive option with the same SOPs.