In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 March 2020 4:21 pm / 0 comments

Now that we’re in the days of the MCO (Movement Control Order, till April 14), lifestyles and routines have been changed overnight. You can’t dine out, you can’t head out for non-essential reasons, and for sure you can’t just pop into the car showroom to enquire about a new ride, not least because all showrooms are closed.

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the Ford distributor in Malaysia, has improvised to continue to address customer queries relating to vehicle purchases. It has introduced the Digital Salesperson, which is a dedicated WhatsApp live chat line that will serve till June 30 at the very least.

“In light of the MCO being extended until April 14, we are introducing an alternative method of a ‘Digital Salesperson’ which will allow customers to continue conversing with us via digital means. This comes as we understand that there are customers wanting to purchase our vehicles, but unable to walk into our showrooms during this period,” said Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, MD of SDAC.

“Post the MCO, we will continue to offer this alternative method, as we care and understand that customers may still want to limit public exposure,” he added.

This “Digital SA” can address product related queries and ongoing sales promotions. It won’t replace the real SAs, but will connect customers to an actual Ford salesperson nearest to them. Once linked, customers can get more info on colour and stock availability, showroom promotions, financing options and more. Customers can pay the deposit online and sign the papers once the MCO is lifted.

“When the MCO is lifted, we welcome customers who wish to come in person to any of our flagship showrooms located at our latest automotive facility, Sime Darby Motors City at Ara Damansara, as well as our showrooms at other parts of the country,” said Jeffrey Gan, Sime Darby Motors’ MD for retail and distribution, Malaysia.

“We would like to assure our customers that we have taken the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our staff and visitors which includes, practicing social distancing. At certain showrooms, we require all visitors to perform temperatures checks upon entering the premise, in addition to supplying hand sanitiser dispensers located in the showrooms,” he added.

Ford’s Digital Salesperson is live on WhatsApp at +6019-2041200, 9am to 4pm on weekdays. Queries will be attended to within 24 hours, SDAC says.