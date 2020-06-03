In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 June 2020 11:33 am / 2 comments

Sime Darby Auto Hyundai (SDAH) is having a ‘Test Drive to You’ campaign that brings the showroom test drive experience to your doorstep. Essentially, you book a session, and a sales personnel will bring the test drive car to your location.

“The ‘Test Drive to You’ campaign is an exclusive personalised service by SDAH to reach out to our customers wherever they are. We have six SDAH sales outlets in Peninsular Malaysia which are offering this service. Interested parties just need to register their interest and SDAH will arrange for a personalised test drive session from the customer’s home,” said Low Yuan Lung, MD of Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors.

Another feature of today’s “new normal” is good sanitisation and social distancing, and these are included in the list of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The SOPs includes sanitisation of test drive vehicles before and after every test drive session, masks for the sales person and customer, the provision of hand sanitiser for the customer, temperature checks (test drive will not proceed if reading is above 37.5 degrees C) and the sales consultant seated in the rear during the test drive session.

Sime Darby Auto Hyundai outlets involved in the ‘Test Drive to You’ campaign are Ara Damansara, Bangsar, Old Klang Road, Ipoh, Prai in Penang and Skudai in Johor. Current promotions include cash rebates of up to RM13,000, applicable to limited stocks.