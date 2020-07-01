In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 July 2020 4:12 pm / 1 comment

The second-generation Range Rover Evoque recently made its launch debut here in Malaysia, and we’re now bringing you a full gallery of the stylish SUV in P250 R-Dynamic guise. This is the range-topper in the local line-up, with the other option being the entry-level P200.

In terms of pricing, the car you see here retails at RM475,398, while the P200 goes for RM426,828. These prices are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the reduction in sales and service tax (SST). Each purchase also comes with a five-year/150,000-km warranty, a five-year/65,000-km free service package and three years of roadside assistance.

Standard equipment on this variant includes LED headlights with auto high beam and sequential indicators, along with 20-inch wheels. The R-Dynamic version also gets sportier front and rear bumper designs, vent-like inserts on the bonnet, copper-coloured accents, front fog lights and split-spoke alloys in a turbine design.

Standout cues from the previous Evoque like the rising beltline, falling roofline, chunky wheel arches and trailing lighting clusters have been carried over to the new model, although the bodywork has been further refined to give the SUV its classier appearance. Additionally, the dimensions only see minimal changes (the new Evoque is only slightly wider and taller than before), but the wheelbase has been stretched by 21 mm, which not only increases rear legroom but also makes the boot 10% larger at 591 litres.

On the inside, the Evoque’s minimalist dashboard mimics that of the larger Velar, with the Touch Pro Duo user interface taking centre stage. The system consists of two 10-inch touchscreen displays, with one for infotainment, while the other deals with the climate control and vehicle settings. Nestled close to the lower display are physical dials with integrated displays, which are context sensitive depending on what is being configured at the time.

The rest of the kit list for the R-Dynamic consists of keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, two-tone leather upholstery, dark aluminium trim, a black headliner, chrome side sill plates and metal pedals.

You also get 14-way power-adjustable front seats with memory, a power-adjustable steering column, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an 11-speaker, 380-watt Meridian sound system, a hands-free powered tailgate, an ambient lighting system, a 360-degree camera system, a ClearSight digital rear-view mirror and the ClearSight Ground View that helps you see the terrain beneath you.

Safety-wise, this variant comes standard with autonomous emergency braking, along with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and a driver attention monitor, parking assist and a door opening warning.

Power comes from a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, with 249 PS and 365 Nm of torque delivered to all four wheels via a ZF nine-speed automatic transmission and Efficient Driveline all-wheel drive with Driveline Disconnect – the latter disengages the rear axle when cruising to save fuel, reengaging it to increase traction if needed.

The attractive design is backed by some off-road capability, as the Evoque also comes with 212 mm of ground clearance, a maximum water wading depth of 600 mm and the latest Terrain Response 2 system, featuring an Auto mode that adjusts the engine and transmission settings to suit the prevailing driving conditions.