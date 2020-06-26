In Cars, Land Rover, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 26 June 2020 11:26 am / 7 comments

Nine years after the groundbreaking original made its debut in Malaysia, the new second-generation Range Rover Evoque has been launched today in a livestream premiere. Land Rover promises that the new fashion-forward SUV features a more spacious interior, improved refinement and increased off-road capability, all while offering a more modern look and the latest technologies.

Two variants are available, with the entry-level P200 priced at RM426,828 and the P250 R-Dynamic retailing at RM475,398. All prices are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the 50% rebate on the sales and service tax (SST). Also included are a five-year/150,000 km warranty, a five-year/65,000 km free service package and three years of roadside assistance.

For a limited time, those who purchase the new Evoque will receive RM3,000 worth of vouchers to buy offcial accessories for their car, all of which will come with a five-year warranty.

Having gained plenty of fans with the Evoque’s distinctive design, Land Rover has left the styling well alone. Characteristic cues like the rising beltline, falling roofline, chunky wheel arches and “tails” on the head- and tail lights remain, but the surfacing is now cleaner and the lights slimmer, making for a more cohesive look. Details such as the flush door handles and gloss black rear strip have been lifted from the larger Velar.

Premium LED headlights with auto high beam and sequential indicators come as standard, along with 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. The R-Dynamic throws in sportier front and rear bumper designs, vent-like inserts on the bonnet, copper-coloured accents, front fog lights and split-spoke alloys in a turbine design.

The familiar design hides increased space for passengers and luggage. The dimensions themselves are mostly identical (the new Evoque is only slightly wider and taller than before), but the wheelbase has been stretched by 21 mm. This not only increases rear legroom but also makes the boot 10% larger at 591 litres.

Inside, the Evoque borrows further elements from the Velar. The minimalist dashboard showcases arguably the car’s biggest party piece – the Touch Pro Duo user interface. This consists of two 10-inch touchscreens, one for infotainment, the other for adjusting the climate control and vehicle settings. There are also twin physical knobs, their functionality varying depending on what’s on display. Additionally, a Smart Settings function stores the preferences of each driver, recognising them through both the key and their smartphone.

Standard kit includes keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, leather upholstery, bright aluminium trim, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with memory, a power-adjustable steering column, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an 11-speaker, 380-watt Meridian sound system, a reverse camera and a hands-free powered tailgate.

The R-Dynamic variant adds unique touches such as two-tone leather, dark aluminium trim, a black headliner, chrome side sill plates and metal pedals, along with configurable ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera system. It also features two headlining technologies for the new Evoque – a ClearSight digital rear-view mirror and the ClearSight Ground View that helps you see the terrain beneath you.

Safety-wise, the Evoque comes standard with lane-keeping assist and a driver attention monitor, together with parking assist and a door opening warning. Unfortunately, only the R-Dynamic model gets autonomous emergency braking, along with adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

Under the minimally revised skin, the Evoque rides on the new Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), utilising a mix of high-strength steels and aluminium to increase rigidity by 13% – giving the car reduced levels of noise and vibration. It features MacPherson strut suspension at the front and the new integral-link axle at the rear, with passive dampers fitted across the range.

Both models are powered by the 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, with the variant names roughly corresponding to the horsepower on tap. The P200 makes 200 PS at 5,500 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm, while the P250 churns out 249 PS and 365 Nm. A ZF nine-speed automatic gearbox is fitted as standard, as is Efficient Driveline all-wheel drive with Driveline Disconnect – the latter disengages the rear axle when cruising to save fuel, reengaging it to increase traction if needed.

The new Evoque also comes with the latest Terrain Response 2 system, featuring an Auto mode that adjusts the engine and transmission settings to suit the prevailing driving conditions. The car has 212 mm of ground clearance and a maximum water wading depth of 600 mm.