In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2020 10:12 am / 0 comments

The Mazda CX-8 is one of two three-row SUVs that Bermaz offers in Malaysia, with the other being the CX-9. Officially launched back in November last year, the CX-8 is available in four variants, with the range-topping 2.2D AWD High being what you see in this gallery post.

With the sales tax exemption currently in effect, the variant is currently priced at RM206,265.60 on-the-road without insurance, which includes a five-year/100,000 warranty and free maintenance package. This makes it RM7,657.20 cheaper compared to the SST-inclusive price of RM213,922.80 and a whole RM76,254.80 less than the CX-9.

The 2.2D AWD High is powered by a SkyActiv-D 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that serves up 188 hp at 4,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. The mill is paired with a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, with drive going to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system. This is the only variant a diesel engine and all-wheel drive, as the rest of the range gets a SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre four-pot petrol unit and front-wheel drive.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels (with 225/55 profile tyres), LED headlamps, fog lamps and taillights, keyless entry and start, eight parking sensors (four front and four rear), a 4.6-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, a windshield-projected head-up display, triple-zone climate control with second-row vents, i-Stop idling system and G-Vectoring Control (GVC).

The range-topper, along with the 2.5G 2WD High and 2.5G 2WD Mid Plus, features a six-seat configuration (2-2-2), with the second-row being two individual seats and a sliding centre console (except the 2.5G 2WD Mid Plus) in between them. All seats are upholstered in Deep Red Nappa leather, with the ones at the front being electrically powered (10-way with memory function for the driver, six-way for the front passenger).

For infotainment, there’s the MZD Connect system linked to a seven-inch touchscreen display, which offers various media playback inputs through six speakers, navigation as well as support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As for safety, six airbags as standard across the range, along with Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ABS, EBD, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), traction control, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), seat belt warning for all three rows and Isofix child seat anchors for the second row.

The 2.2D AWD High and 2.5G 2WD High also get Mazda’s advance safety technologies, including adaptive LED headlamps, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with assist, driver attention alert as well as front and rear Smart City Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking).

The specifications for the top two variants in the line-up are largely identical, save for their engines as well as the roof rails on the 2.2D AWD High and Sport mode for the 2.5G 2WD High. Deciding between the two is dependent on whether you need a diesel engine and all-wheel drive, plus the RM12,523.10 price gap between them. Find full specifications of the CX-8 on CarBase.my.