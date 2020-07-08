In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 8 July 2020 12:11 pm / 0 comments

How would you like your electric Audi SUV dressed? Enter the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept, which measures 4.60 m long and 1.60 m tall, making it 1 cm longer and lower than its Q4 e-tron sibling. Width and wheelbase measurements of the two concept electric SUVs are identical, at 1.90 m and 2.77 m, respectively.

The distinguishing aspect of the Sportback is its rear end, which slopes away from the trailing edge of the roof for a more coupe-like profile and terminates at the spoiler at the base of the rear windscreen. Its profile is complemented by a set of 22-inch wheels.

The Q4 Sportback e-tron concept is technically identical to its more conventionally-shaped SUV sibling, which means it also employs the dual electric motor setup from the Q4 e-tron concept. This brings a total system output of 306 PS, or 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque at the rear axle and 102 PS and 150 Nm of torque at the front axle.

This propels the Sportback concept version from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, and on to a limited top speed of 180 km/h. A battery pack with 82 kWh capacity weighs 510 kg, and fills the space between the front and rear axles, and offers a range of 450 km on the WLTP testing standard, according to the German automaker.

Thus equipped, the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept has a centre of gravity that is comparable to a sedan ‘with a conventional drive system’, says Audi. Weight distribution is almost an even 50:50 front to rear, it says, and suspension is comprised of MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear, with adaptive dampers at both ends.

Rear-wheel-drive versions of the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept will offer even more battery range, rated for more than 500 km on the WLTP testing standard. Like the Q4 e-tron concept, the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electrification platform.

Charging of the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept battery can be done at a maximum rate of 125 kW, and thus enables an 80% charge in 30 minutes. The Q4 Sportback e-tron concept’s efficiency is also helped by its shape with a drag coefficient of 0.26, or 0.01 lower than that of the Q4 e-tron SUV, says Audi.

The cabin of the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept benefits from the electric drivetrain layout that frees up space by not having a transmission tunnel encroaching into the cabin, which benefits legroom for the occupants in front and even more so in the rear, says Audi. Light, warm colours are predominantly used in the upper section of the cabin in order to emphasise spaciousness, while dark carpets provide a lower section contrast.

Headlining, window pillars, dashboard panel and upper sections of the door rails receive white and beige microfibre textiles. Floor covering is made of recycled materials, according to Audi, while high quality, multi-layer paint finishes are used in place of traditional chrome-plated decorative trim. The seats with integrated head restraints are trimmed in Alcantara.

For the driver, the Audi virtual cockpit is now joined by an augmented reality function which can display important information such as directional arrows for navigation, shown directly on the course of the road as viewed by the driver. This is joined by a 12.3-inch touchscreen from which infotainment and vehicular functions are operated, and is tilted towards the driver.

Freed from traditional hardware such as a gear lever or a parking brake switch, a storage compartment is located along the centre console and includes a phone charging cradle. The transmission selector is integrated into a horizontal section which also serves as a cover for the front section of the console.

The Q4 Sportback e-tron concept, from a technical perspective, is an identical twin to the Q4 e-tron concept from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, according to Audi, which “gives potential Q4 customers the opportunity to start thinking about which version they prefer,” with a lead time of about a year before the first customer vehicles are delivered, the German automaker said.