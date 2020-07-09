In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 9 July 2020 12:34 pm / 0 comments

Malaysian electric vehicle users have one more upcoming facility on the Peninsula to help alleviate range anxiety, as a new multi-standards fast charger is being installed at the Ayer Keroh Southbound R&R Caltex station along the North-South Expressway, as sighted by the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club.

The fast charger unit seen here is an ABB Terra CJG AC and DC fast charger, a multi-standards unit rated for charging at 43 kW AC and 50 kW DC. The 43 kW AC charge is offered via a Type 2 connection, which will be able to charge a 2014 Renault Zoe to 80% state of charge in just 15 minutes, according to the Facebook post. Meanwhile, the 50 kW DC charge can be used with Type 2 CCS combo or CHAdeMO connections.

The author of the post published on the Facebook group believes that usage of the new fast charger will be integrated with the JomCharge mobile app, and users will be charged on a pay-per-use basis. Alongside this fast charger located in the Caltex station is a 22 kW AC ChargEV setup located at the neighbouring Petronas station, that is also within the Ayer Keroh Southbound R&R.

So far, a launch date for this fast charger is unknown, although completion of the AC and DC fast charging station was known to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC).

The club is looking forward to wider implementation of DC fast chargers nationwide as the demand for pure electric vehicles is expected to grow steadily, with an expected influx of grey import models such as the Tesla Model 3 and official offerings in Malaysia such as the BMW i3s and the Nissan Leaf, the club said, while future incoming models include the MINI Cooper SE and the MG ZS EV.