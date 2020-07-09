In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 9 July 2020 3:26 pm / 0 comments

Last week, the Perodua Myvi made its official launch debut in Brunei, where it is available in two variants – the 1.3G and S-Edition – with the latter being a kitted-up version of the 1.3G. At the time, it was uncertain if the body kit and accessories fitted to the S-Edition were the work of GHK Motors, the official Perodua distributor in the country, or if they came from Perodua themselves.

However, we now have an answer, as Perodua has formally stated that the S-Edition’s items were sourced independently by its appointed distributor in Brunei. According to an official statement by Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, president and CEO of Perodua, the national carmaker said it is currently engaging with GHK Motors for more details about the variant to ensure that the add-ons meet its required standards.

He goes on to say that the introduction of the S-Edition was an attempt by the distributor to introduce a variant that was better suited to their market needs. “We understand that the introduction of the Myvi S-Edition has created some confusion with our loyal customers and we hope that this statement has given some clarification to this matter,” said Zainal.

As a recap, the S-Edition bears a close resemblance to the Myvi GT that was on display at the 2018 KL International Motor Show (KLIMS). It features a bolder front grille, a front splitter, honeycomb mesh grille and intake inserts, S-Edition badging, fan-style 14-inch alloy wheels, decals, side skirts, a rear diffuser element and a roof-mounted spoiler.

With Perodua’s stance on the matter, sorry folks, this is not the Myvi SE or GT you’re looking for. We’ll have to wait a little longer to see how or if an official, sportier-looking third-generation Myvi will happen. Fingers crossed.

GALLERY: 2020 Perodua Myvi S-Edition (Brunei market)