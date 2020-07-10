In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 July 2020 1:41 pm / 1 comment

Meister Technik, the authorised importer of Audi cars in Thailand, has launched three RS models to kick off its high-performance portfolio. The debuting trio are the TT RS at 5.3 million baht (RM723k), RS4 Avant at 5.9 million baht (RM805k), and RS Q8 at an eye-watering 10.9 million baht (RM1.5 million).

For the price, the TT RS actually undercuts the BMW M2 Competition by a million baht (RM136k), but the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ costs 300,000 baht (RM41k) less than the TT RS at 5 million baht.

Meanwhile, the RS4 Avant has no direct competitor in Thailand when it comes to body styles. It’s also more attractively priced when pitted against the AMG C 63 S Coupé, which costs 10.1 million baht (RM1.4 million). The BMW M4 Competition and M4 CS, on the other hand, are priced at 8.8 million baht (RM1.2 million) and 11.4 million baht (RM1.55 million) respectively.

The range-topping Audi Sport SUV model sold in Thailand is the flagship RS Q8, which shares the same platform as the Lamborghini Urus. It’s powered by an electrified 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine that delivers 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque, which is only 50 PS and 50 Nm less than the Urus. However, the RS Q8 costs half that of its Italian counterpart, which is priced from 23.42 million baht (RM3.2 million).

More direct rivals such as the BMW X6 M and AMG GLE 63 Coupé have yet to be introduced in Thailand, but note that the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé is priced from 18.2 million baht (RM2.5 million) in the Land of Smiles.