19 February 2020

The most hardcore version of the C167 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé has finally been unveiled. Meet the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupé 4Matic+, available in GLE 63 and GLE 63 S forms. Like the AMG GLE Coupé 53 4Matic, this pair also gets the automaker’s EQ Boost mild-hybrid system, so let’s take a look at what’s cooking.

Underneath the bonnet is AMG’s familiar M178 4.0 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine, which produces 571 hp at 5,750 to 6,500 rpm and 750 Nm of torque at 2,250 to 5,000 rpm. This is good for a century sprint time of 4.0 seconds, so it’s mighty quick regardless.

The more powerful GLE 63 S 4Matic+ shares the same engine, but fettled to the tune of 612 hp at 5,750 to 6,500 rpm and 850 Nm of torque at 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. The 0-100 km/h sprint time is done in 3.8 seconds (same as the V167 GLE 63 S), and the top speed is 280 km/h. The non-S version’s Vmax is 250 km/h.

Both engines get an integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator, which provides an additional 22 h p an 250 Nm of torque. This does two things – enable a more spontaneous throttle response and supplies the 48-volt electrical system which facilitates hybrid functions such as boost, recuperate, load point shift and the engine start/stop feature.

The V8 engines also feature cylinder deactivation tech. In comfort mode, the system works between 1,000 to 3,250 rpm, and the transition is immediate and torque-neutral. The more potent GLE 63 S Coupé has active engine mounts, offering varying levels of rigidity – from comfort to dynamic – according to the selected drive mode.

A nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission with double-declutching is standard, channeling power to all four wheels via the AMG Performance, fully variable all-wheel drive system. Torque split is continuously computed and works in tandem with the three-stage Electronic Stability Program and 4ETS dynamic handling control system. These, together with a rear-mounted electronically controlled locking differential, further enhance handling safety and agility.

AMG high-performance brakes are standard as well, with the front discs measuring 400 x 38 mm and are clamped by six-piston fixed calipers. The rears are managed by a single-piston floating calipers and 370 x 32 mm discs. The base variant comes with grey calipers, while the S gets red brake calipers. Lighter ceramic brakes with bronze calipers are optional.

There’s also AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with Adaptive Damping System+, AMG speed-sensitive sports steering, and AMG Active Ride Control roll stabilisation.

On the design side of things, the top GLE Coupé gets the familiar AMG Panamericana radiator grille finished in high-gloss chrome, jet-wing front apron with black air intakes, powerdomes on bonnet, and front splitters in silver chrome. Standard wheel size is 21 inches, but larger 22-inch items are optionally available as well.

Behind, the car gets black diffuser with a thin strip of chrome to help accentuate its width, and of course it integrates the AMG exhaust system with two rectangular, chrome-plated exhaust tips. The AMG Night Package can be selected as well, which swaps out all the exterior chrome bits for a stealthier black touch.

Inside, the AMG sports seats are upholstered in supple Nappa leather, complete with an AMG badge in the front backrests. The cabin is further accentuated with AMG-specific items, such as the AMG Performance three-spoke steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles, AMG switchgear in the centre console, AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, and grey seat belts with contrast topstitching.

Further individualisation is available, of course. Lastly, the famed MBUX system gets AMG graphics, including a Supersport mode with a central rev counter. The fully digital instrumentation also provides a myriad of driving data, and included as standard is the 64-colour LED ambient lighting.