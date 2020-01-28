In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 28 January 2020 12:01 pm / 0 comments

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe is finally showing some skin, with this prototype mule spotted almost completely bare. We know the range-topping SUV coupe is due for a debut this year, and it will likely share the exact same powertrain as the mild-hybrid GLE 63.

The engine in question is Affalterbach’s tried and tested M178 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8, which makes 571 PS and 750 Nm of torque as standard. Expect the hotter GLE 63 S Coupe to get the full fat 612 PS and 850 Nm tune, an output enough to send the regular GLE 63 S from 0-100 km/h in a ridiculous 3.8 seconds.

A 48-volt integrated starter-generator, which offers an additional 22 PS and 250 Nm of temporary boost under acceleration, should be present as well. It functions as an energy recuperation unit, allowing the car to coast with the engine off and smoothen the automatic engine start/stop function.

A nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission is standard, and is the rear-biased 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with an electronic locking rear differential and Electronic Traction System (4ETS) torque vectoring by braking. The AMG speed-sensitive sports steering, on the other hand, should get the same drive modes – Basic, Advanced, Pro, and Master.

Elsewhere, expect the X6 M and RS Q8 rival to get AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with Adaptive Damping System (ADS+), the 48-volt AMG Active Ride Control roll stabilisation, and all the AMG design treatment such as the Panamericana grille and jet-wing design for the front intakes. Wheel sizes could go up to 22 inches in diameter, behind which are huge brakes (the optional carbon ceramic discs should be offered, too). What do you think of this?