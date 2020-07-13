In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 13 July 2020 11:48 am / 7 comments

A new report by Japan’s Best Car Web claims a high-performance GRMN version of the A90 Toyota Supra will arrive in 2023, which will be equipped with the same engine found in the upcoming G80 BMW M3 and G82 M4.

The mill in question is the S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six – also found in the X3 M and X4 M – that is said to deliver 520 PS (513 hp) and 608 Nm. That is a lot more than the 400 PS quoted in an earlier report, and exceeds what was mentioned for the Competition versions (510 PS/503 hp and 650 Nm) of the BMW M duo, save for peak torque.

Currently, the Supra uses BMW’s B58 3.0 litre turbo-six that makes 387 PS (382 hp) and 500 Nm after a 2021 model year update revealed earlier this year. Before the update, the engine made 340 PS (335 hp) and 500 Nm, with both featuring a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

However, the report states the S58 engine will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission instead of an eight-speed automatic Additionally, this powertrain configuration will not be made available to the G29 Z4, which is the Supra’s close cousin, so a full-fat Z4 M doesn’t appear to be on the cards.

Other bits of info include a limited production run of just 200 units, each priced at around 12 million yen (RM478,650). The Supra GRMN is also said to be a swansong model after production comes to an end in 2025, with no successor to come after that. As always, rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt, as we’ll need to see what Toyota has in store.