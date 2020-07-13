Tesla’s claims of self-driving functionalities are being scrutinised by German authorities, and a court is scheduled to rule on whether those claims are misleading customers or not.
According to a report by Automotive News Europe, Tesla’s German website states that its vehicles have full potential for autonomous driving. The US automaker even promoted its cars as being able to perform autonomous driving in cities by the end of 2019, but a legal framework for autonomous inner-city driving doesn’t even exist in Germany.
The Centre for Protection Against Unfair Competition, a German non-profit organisation, sued Tesla for overpromising and underdelivering its customers. Andreas Ottofuelling, a lawyer representing the firm said many other Autopilot functions “aren’t working yet as advertised.”
If the Munich court rules in favour of the NGO and Tesla chose not to appeal, then Tesla is required to remove claims pertaining to autonomous driving from its website.
Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is “very close” to achieving Level 5 autonomous driving. “I’m extremely confident that Level 5 or essentially complete autonomy will happen and I think will happen very quickly. I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for Level 5 autonomy complete this year,” he said in a video message at the opening of Shanghai’s annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference.
I believe Tesla is still far off level 5 autonomous, and I believe Renault is even more.advance with its Renault Symbioz (though only a prototype, but several years back already) which is of level 4 capability.
Search on YouTube how the car drives.
If there’s an accident during “autonomous driving” in Germany, the driver is fully responsible and the insurance can even reject all claims. This is because there is no “autonomous driving” in EU laws yet, the driver MUST have full control of the car at all times.
So they advertise a feature, which is illegal in the EU. Same like they would advertise in Malaysia, that the car would come together with 100kg of drugs. Understood?
I wished we have an organisation here that could sue another governmental entity here for overpromising & underdelivering, and they are held accountable for “aren’t working yet as advertised.”
