The wait is almost over, as the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will officially make its debut on July 15. The new model will be the first Mercedes-Benz to get the Black Series label in a long time, with the previous car to carry it being the SLS AMG back in 2012.

Styling-wise, there’s barely any mystery left, as the German carmaker has openly shown the GT Black Series in a teaser video starring Shmee150 just a few days ago. Suffice to say, it will look like proper Black Series, with aggressive bodywork that is aimed at maximising aerodynamic efficiency.

Highlights include a larger front grille with an equally prominent splitter, fender louvres, a bespoke bonnet with vents and a central air scoop, extended side skirts, a prominent rear diffuser and a large spoiler. The end result is certainly menacing and you won’t be confusing it with lesser GT variants.

What remains unknown is what’s going on under the hood, although it has been hinted that the GT Black Series will get a reworked version of the GT’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 that pushes out 720 hp and 850 Nm of torque.

Aside from the crazy aero and power bump, the model should also come with improvements to its brakes and suspension, along with a possible weight reduction. We should also expect aspects of the AMG GT3, a race version of the GT, to be incorporated into the road car as well.

