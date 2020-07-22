In Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 22 July 2020 10:31 am / 1 comment

Following the debut of the F60 MINI Countryman facelift in May this year, the company has now released the performance-focused John Cooper Works variant that is set to go on sale in selected markets from November 2020.

In terms of what’s going on under the bonnet, the JCW Countryman retains the same running gear it received back in May 2019. Essentially the B48 engine used in the F39 BMW X2 M35i, the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit develops 306 PS (302 hp) and 450 Nm of torque – the same as before.

Also unchanged is the performance, as the big MINI takes 5.1 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 250 km/h. Paired to the powerplant is an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, MINI’s ALL4 all-wheel drive system and a mechanical differential lock on the front axle.

As before, customers can equip the model with an adaptive chassis, which is an upgrade from the standard sport chassis, with both being 10 mm lower than non-JCW versions. The brake system consists of 360 mm front discs and four-piston fixed calipers finished in Chili Red, while the rear sees 330 mm discs and single-piston floating calipers instead.

Styling changes here are largely lifted from the facelifted, non-JCW Countryman we’ve seen earlier, with a redesigned front grille, standard LED headlamps (upgradeable to adaptive LED units), and Union Jack graphics for the LED taillights.

The JCW Countryman’s model-specific front bumper appears to be carried over from the previous iteration, but the rear bumper is entirely new. Key identifiers include the reshaped reflectors that are now positioned closer to the edges, while a hexagonal mesh makes its way in between the two tailpipes that each measure 95 mm in diameter.

Adding to the mix are two additional metallic exterior colours – White Silver and Sage Green – along with a new Piano Black Exterior package, which sees the headlamp surrounds, rear lights, radiator grille, door handles and the model lettering on the tailgate being finished in high-gloss black instead of chrome.

The interior also gets coloured accents on the dashboard that wraps under the HVAC controls, while a new five-inch digital instrument cluster display is available as an option. Also offered is a Connected Media infotainment system that includes an 8.8-inch touchscreen, complemented by a bezel and touch-sensitive control panel (previously physical buttons) with high-gloss Piano Black surfaces.

An on-board SIM card ensures the vehicle is “always online” and provides access to a variety of digital services with the Navigation Plus option, including real-time traffic data, the MINI Online Internet Portal, Apple CarPlay support and Amazon Alexa voice assistant integration, among others.