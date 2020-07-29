In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2020 9:50 am / 0 comments

To coincide with the market launch of the new F90 BMW M5 facelift (or LCI), the German carmaker is offering a wide range of M Performance Parts for customers to spruce up their purchases further. The new products are also available for the regular G30 5 Series, although some of them are exclusive to the sports sedan.

Starting on the outside, the 5 Series, M5 and M5 Competition can be equipped with a lower splitter and accompanying side attachments for the front bumper, along with a new front grille, Air Breather trim, side mirror caps and side sills, all of which are constructed from carbon-fibre.

At the rear, options include high-gloss black bumper trim and two diffuser options: carbon-fibre or matte black. BMW also offers two tailpipe finishers – carbon-fibre and chrome – depending on the selected model, as well as a carbon-fibre fuel filler cap.

If that isn’t enough, sedan body styles can be specified with a subtle boot lid spoiler in either carbon-fibre or matte black, or for those who need something flashier, a more pronounced Pro version can be had as well. Regular 5 Series models get a black or silver decal strip along the body, but this is not offered for the M5 cars, which receive M Performance motorsport stripes along the rocker panels.

BMW says some of these components are functional given their lightweight construction, and the same can be said about other items in the catalogue as well. For starters, there’s an M Performance brake system, with the M5 models also benefitting from optional sport brake pads and sport suspension – the latter allows the vehicle to be lowered by between 5 and 20 mm.

A set of 20-inch M Performance Y?spoke 863 M Ferric Grey matte forged wheels are also offered for the performance car, along with a carbon engine cover upgrade kit. The regular 5 Series gets more options, including forged wheels in the following styles: 19-inch double-spoke 786 M Jet Black matte, 20-inch double-spoke 669 M Bicolour (Jet Black matte and high-gloss milled), 20-inch double-spoke 669 M Orbit Grey and 20-inch multi-spoke 732 M Bicolour (Jet Black and high-gloss milled).

Inside, the M5 models have access to an M Performance Pro steering wheel and carbon trim for the gear shift selector, while the whole 5er range gets the lesser M Performance steering wheel trimmed in carbon and a choice of Alcantara and leather, stainless steel pedals, dedicated floor mats and carbon shift paddles.

Should you want to ensure every checkbox on the options list is ticked off, BMW will sell you an Alcantara/carbon key case, tyre bags and an indoor car cover for the M5 and M5 Competition.

F90 BMW M5 LCI with M Performance Parts

G30 BMW 5 Series LCI with M Performance Parts