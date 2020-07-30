In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 30 July 2020 10:53 am / 0 comments

Following its debut at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas at the beginning of this year, the Sony Vision-S concept car has arrived in Japan for further development work, the company said.

“The Vision-S prototype has arrived in Tokyo for advancing our sensing and audio technologies. The prototype vehicle is also currently under development for public road testing this fiscal year,” said Sony. This would appear to be a further development from Sony’s original intent with the car, which was to showcase the latest possibilities in safety, comfort, entertainment and adaptability.

Built with the help of Magna Steyr that also manufactures the Toyota Supra and BMW Z4, the Vision-S has also partnered with established names in electronics such as Bosch, Continental, Nvidia and Qualcomm, and the car contains a suite of 33 automotive-grade sensors inside and out.

These are comprised of 12 cameras, 17 ultrasonic and radar sensors as well as three solid-state lidar sensors. These enable all-round recognition of traffic situations, and offer driving functions which correspond to Level 2 driver assistance, says Sony. Continual software upgrades will enable self-driving at Level 4 autonomy and above, it said.

Weighing 2,350 kg, the Vision-S is powered by a pair of 200 kW electric motors for 400 kW (536 hp) in total. THis enables a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds, and a top speed of 240 km/h. Suspension is by air springs in a double-wishbone configuration front and rear, with 245/40 and 275/35 tyres front and rear respectively on 21-inch wheels, and Brembo brakes.

It already appears to be more than aspiration, as the video above shows that the Vision-S is capable of moving under its own power, and the forthcoming road trials suggest the Vision-S concept is taking steps to get closer to series production. What do you think, dear readers? Would you like to see this come to reality as a complete vehicle, available to purchase?

GALLERY: Sony Vision-S concept