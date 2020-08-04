In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 August 2020 11:32 am / 0 comments

The 2021 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible that was unveiled earlier in February this year will be making its global debut at Cheval Blanc in Saint-Tropez, France, as part of the automaker’s European Summer Tour. This car is the first member of the new Collections portfolio introduced by Bentley Mulliner and sits at the top of the Continental GT Convertible family.

Let’s start with the exterior. Here, the Grand Black walnut veneer comes as standard, but Mulliner offers a whopping 88 different piano-finished wood veneers that can be colourised to match a preferred theme. There’s also a bold new Double Diamond front grille, bespoke Mulliner side vents, and 22-inch 10-spoke wheels with self-levelling wheel badges.

Inside, Mulliner’s top-tier craftmanship is taken to another level, featuring intricately designed Double Diamond quilted seats. This is also used on the door casings, rear quarters and tonneau cover furnishing. Bentley says it takes nearly 400,000 stitches to create this level of detailed quilting throughout the cabin, with each diamond containing exactly 712 individual stitches. It took the automaker 18 months to develop this embroidery process.

There are eight custom-made three-tone colour combos for the interior, and the centre console houses a new and exclusive Breitling for Mulliner clock with bejewelled hour markers. The clock face is precision-rendered to feature on the LED instrument cluster, complete with the same brushed finished and Mulliner branding.

Other luxury appointments include the range-topping 1,800-watt, 20-channel Naim for Bentley audio system, comprising 18 speakers, two Active Bass transducers, and eight digital sound processing modes. Upon collection, customers will receive their keys in a Mulliner-branded handcrafted presentation box, which matches the three-color interior setup.

At the heart of this droptop GT is a choice of 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 or 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12 petrol engines. The smaller unit makes 550 hp and 770 Nm of torque, which is good for a century sprint time of 4.1 seconds and 318 km/h top speed. The crown jewel W12 mill, on the other hand, produces 635 hp and 900 Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. The top speed is 333 km/h.

If you’re a fan of the Continental GT Convertible, it doesn’t get better than what Mulliner can offer. But if you’re really feeling flush, there’s the two-seater coachbuilt Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, which is a different kind of beast altogether.