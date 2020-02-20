In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 February 2020 10:09 am / 0 comments

The third-generation Bentley Continental GT Convertible first made its debut in November last year, and is a rather luxurious piece of kit on its own. However, the British carmaker understands that there are some customers that want just that little bit extra from their drop-top Bentley, which is where its in-house department Mulliner stepped in.

This is the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, and it is dubbed as “the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT family.” Created to appeal to those customers wanting an even greater focus on beautiful details, it features plenty of bespoke craftsmanship and unique options that makes it stand out from the regular model.

For starters, the exterior sports a Double Diamond front grille that is inspired by Bentley’s Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting design concept found in the interior. Said grille is complemented by Mulliner-branded side vents that continue the unique silver on black diamond theme.

The Mulliner special also rides on new 22-inch, 10-spoke painted and polished wheels with floating, self-levelling wheel badges that remain upright as the wheel rotates. For even more individuality, there are 61 exterior finishes to choose from, but if you can’t find one that suits you, a bespoke shade can be commissioned to colour-match to any item or sample.

Inside, the aforementioned quilting design is seen on all four seats, the door cards, rear quarters and even the tonneau cover. All in all, it takes almost 400,000 stitches to get the desired look, with each diamond containing exactly 712 individual stitches, and developing the embroidery process to deliver this process alone took 18 months.

Customers will get to choose from eight three-colour combinations for the interior, which is further elevated by a contrast diamond-milled technical finish applied to the centre console. There’s also an exclusive brushed silver Breitling timepiece set, with the finish also applied on the gauges in the rotating centre screen.

Other highlights include an ambient lighting system with seven themes, illuminated Mulliner tread plates, LED welcome lamps as well as an optional Naim sound system, which packs 18 speakers and two bass transducers driven by a 2,200-watt, 20-channel amplifier and eight DSP sound modes. Rounding things off are leather keys presented in a handcrafted box, all colour-matched to the car’s configuration.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will be available with V8 and W12 powertrains, the former being a 4.0 litre twin-turbo unit providing 550 PS (542 hp) and 770 Nm of torque. The larger W12 powerplant meanwhile, provides 635 PS (626 hp) and 900 Nm.