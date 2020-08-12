In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 12 August 2020 10:27 am / 1 comment

The Subaru WRX Club Spec has been revealed for the Australian market, and it is yet another special edition model of the performance sedan. Limited to just 150 units, the Club Spec gets a number of sporty accessories to make it more appealing, at least until the next-generation WRX arrives.

Costing AUD7,500 (RM22,450) more than a regular WRX, the list of enhancements includes a set of 18-inch STI alloy wheels and a matte black “Club Spec” badge at the rear. No changes under the bonnet, as there’s still a 2.0 litre turbocharged boxer four-cylinder that delivers 268 PS (264 hp) 350 Nm of torque.

The engine is paired with either a six-speed manual or a Lineartronic CVT, but the Brembo brake calipers offered with the Club Spec will only be fitted if you go with the former. Inside the special edition WRX gets Recaro sport bucket seats as well as an Ultrasuede steering wheel that is typically found on the more expensive WRX STI models.

Other items include an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system that is complemented by a subwoofer and amplifier, while more Club Spec badging serves as a reminder of the car’s exclusivity. Customers can order the Club Spec in a choice of three colours, namely WR Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl.