In Cars, International News, Motorsports, Proton / By Mick Chan / 19 August 2020 3:21 pm / 4 comments

Rally outfit Mellors Elliot Motorsport (MEM) had previously stated that there has been plenty of interest in the Iriz R5 rally car that it has been developing, and now the firm has released pricing details for its rally car that is homologated for competition in both left- and right-hand-drive layouts.

The sales brochure released by MEM on its Facebook page states that the Iriz R5 is priced from GBP140,000 (RM776,000) in base specification, and it includes costs for an options pack, a gravel kit and a tarmac kit, as well as a parts list and estimated running costs.

A base car starts in ‘ready to race’ tarmac trim, where it comes painted and is outfitted with aluminium wheels measuring 18 x 8 inches, tarmac comptetition tyres that are eligible for rallies, front and rear brake master cylinder, brake calipers including spacers, 355 mm front brake discs and 300 mm rear brake discs including bells and fixing rings. The tarmac kit costs GBP23,500 (RM130,222) when purchased separately.

Also included are driver and co-driver competition seats, six-point HANS-compatible harnesses, a competition steering wheel, FIA-approved fire extinguisher system, and front and rear underbody protection.

An options pack is available for GBP45,000 (RM249,362) , and this buys you a Cosworth co-driver’s display, a data handling kit including a laptop with Cosworth software, data key and download cable, full United Kingdom registration, a central guard for exhaust and propshaft protection, a differential guard, front side stone guards and larger-diameter 355 mm rear brake discs including bells.

Also part of the options kit are Winmax tarmac brake pads developed for the Iriz R5, and FIA fuel sample kit, Michelin competition tyres, map light including loom, driver’s footrest, navigator’s footrest including buttons, a roof vent kit, a helmet net, a spare wheel kit including wheel, tyre, wheel tray and strap, wheel brace and a digital Stilo intercom.

In addition to the options package, there are more components that can be purchased separately, such as a heated windscreen (GBP400/RM2,215), brake balance adjuster (GBP120/RM665), lighting kit including a six-light bonnet lamp assembly, left- and right-hand-side corner light assemblies (GBP4,850/RM26,879), anti-glare dashboard coating (GBP120/RM665) and more.

Also available are quick-release drybreak hydraulic connector kits for brakes, clutch, gearbox, rear differential, handbrake release and steering, as well as carbon-fibre mirrors and a mudflap kit.

For customers who are planning to enter their Iriz R5 into gravel rally events, the available gravel kit is priced at GBP19,900 (RM110,397), and this is comprised of a gravel-spec damper assembly, steering arm, outer TCA pin, pin nut and retainer, outer gravel track rod mount, gravel brake discs, disc retaining rings, gravel-spec compound Winmax brake pads, rear wheel scraper assembly, rear wheel stone guard, gravel track rod spacers, gravel brake caliper mounting pins and a set of 15×7-inch Speedline gravel wheels.

The brochure also includes estimated running costs for the Iriz R5 – click on the document pages to see them in detail. Among these is an engine rebuild every 2,000 km, which costs GBP8,000 or RM44,338 for each interval. The brochure also lists the components by category (engine, transmission, steering and so forth), part cost, action required and mileage.

Mellors Elliot Motorsport began developing the Iriz R5 rally car in 2016, and it is powered by a 4B11T engine from the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, albeit in reduced capacity from 2.0 litres to 1.6 litres to comply with R5 rally regulations. Also in order to comply with R5 regulations is the fitment of a 32 mm intake restrictor, which limits outputs to around 350 hp and 450 Nm of torque.

Transmission comes courtesy of a five-speed Xtrac sequential manual gearbox and all-wheel-drive with Xtrac front and rear differentials, and suspension is by Reiger three-way adjustable units with external reservoir dampers and hydraulic bump stops. Braking employs Brembo components, and Cosworth provides the electronics suite. Fuel is contained in an 80-litre Advanced Fuel Systems fuel cell.

The R5 category replaced the PWRC category in 2012, along with the S2000 and WRC2 categories of the time. The governing body, FIA aimed for R5 to be a more accessible category for more entrants by placing a cost cap for key components and the overall vehicle, and required constructors to create a customer racing support programme.

The R5 category rally cars are versatile too, as they are also eligible for the European Rally Championship (ERC) and WRC qualifying rounds such as the British Rally Championship (BRC). R5-specification cars may also compete in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) in the AP4 category.

Here at paultan.org, we’ve followed the development of the MEM-built Iriz R5 with interest, and we got to uncover some interesting facts on the rally car courtesy of founder and team principal Chris Mellors. We’ve also delved into the technical intricacies of why its engine was chosen. What do you think, dear readers? Is this the rally car you’ve been waiting for?