In Bikes, GPX Racing, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 August 2020 11:38 am / 3 comments

After a recent Facebook teaser, the 2020 GPX Racing Popz 110 is now in Malaysia and retailing at a price of RM5,200. Available from last week in GPX Racing dealer showrooms, the price for the PopZ does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

This retro-style kapchai originates from Thailand and joins the GPX Racing catalogue alongside the Gentleman 200 and the Demon 150GR and 150GN. Targeted at the young and young-at-heart rider, the Popz110 come in five paint schemes – Blue, Orange and Pink are standard colours while Red and White are special editions.

Powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled 110 cc engine, there are no power figures provided for the Popz 110 but something like 9 hp and 9 Nm of torque would be reasonable. A four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch with chain final drive gets power to the ground, as is the norm for bikes in this class.

The equipment specification for the Popz 110, however, is a touch above the usual, with LED lighting used for the head and tail lights. Inside the cockpit, a combination analogue and digital meter is used to display the necessary information.

Suspension on the Popz 110 is traditional, with telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc on the front wheel and drum back at the back, with the Popz 110 rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Seat height on the Popz 110 is 760 mm and weight is claimed to be 99 kg, well within specification for a motorcycle in this class. A special feature of the Popz 110 is the “flexi seat”, which allows the rider to switch between single and passenger modes.

Speaking to paultan.org, we were informed by a representative of GPX Racing Malaysia the GPX Racing Legend 250 Twin is estimated to arrive in Malaysia some time around November, 2020. However, pricing for the Legend 250 Twin is yet to be determined while there are no plans to import the Raptor 180 at this time.



