Bikes, GPX Racing, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 July 2020

From a Facebook posting by the official Malaysian distributors, Bike Continent, the 2020 GPX Super Cub Popz 110 will be making its way to the local market soon. However, the actual launch is yet to be revealed.

The Popz 110 comes in classic Cub styling but with a higher standard equipment specification and brighter colour schemes. Originating from Thailand, GPX offers the Popz in a 125 cc version called the Popz 125 but for Malaysia, with the name Popz 110, we assume the engine displacement will be smaller.

For its home market, the Popz 125 uses a single-cylinder mill displacing 125 cc, fed by EFI and mated to a four-speed gearbox. The engine is air-cooled while the claimed weight of the Popz 125 is only 99 kg.

Front and rear lighting on the Popz 125 is done with LEDs while the instrument panel is a combination digital and analogue unit. From the specifications, the Popz 125 comes as a two seater but the pillion seat is detachable should the rider so require.

Suspension uses telescopic forks in front with twin shock absorbers at the back, and the Popz 125 rolls on a 60/100 front wheel and 70/90 at the rear. A single hydraulic disk does the stopping for the front while a drum brake does the duty on the back.

Seat height for the Super Cub Popz 125 is 760 mm while fuel is carried in a four-litre tank. For Malaysia, the Honda Super Cub 125, in single seat configuration, retails at RM13,999 while the evergreen Honda EX5 goes for RM4,783.