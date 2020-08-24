In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 24 August 2020 7:43 pm / 0 comments

After a lengthy delay, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released the sales breakdown by brand for the month of June. This will effectively be the last reporting done in such a manner.

This is because the association has announced that it is changing the format in how vehicle sales data is provided to subscribers, reporting numbers on a quarterly basis instead of monthly as it has done previously, in essence aligning with the latest practice of some of its members.

It said that in a press statement today that while it will continue to provide data on the number of units sold monthly, including total industry volume (TIV), this will now simply be accompanied by a breakdown according to vehicle type – passenger car, 4WD, SUV – instead of by brand.

With that, on to the final edition. Vehicle sales in June amounted to 44,695 units, an increase of 21,735 units or 94.7% from the 22,960 units managed in May. The improvement in numbers – which has since carried over to an even better July – could be put down to the sales tax exemption announced by the government until the end of the year.

Just about every company registered an uptick in sales, as denoted by the green arrows in the chart. In terms of specifics, market leader continued its dominance. Unlike in May, there would be no close run thing between it and Proton, with Perodua’s 21,250 units (+169.5% over May) completely outpacing Proton’s 9,623 units (+69.5%). Its YTD numbers is exactly double that of Proton, which remains second in overall sales.

Meanwhile, Toyota shifted 4,346 units (+26.9%) and remained clear in third, ahead of Honda, which managed 3,319 units (+23.9%) and actually sold more passenger cars than Toyota. The tussle for fifth spot remains tight – with both selling 1,002 units each in June, Nissan (+60.3%) is still in the lead over Mazda (+99.2%), but only just.

Elsewhere, others enjoying a good month were Mitsubishi (+23.1%), Ford (+47.9%), Volkswagen (+120%), Hyundai (+168.4%) and Kia (+137.5%). Also, in the premium segment, June was more than pleasant for the likes of Volvo (+140%) and Lexus (+129%).The only noticeable blips in red were that of Renault, which sold 43 units compared to 65 in May (ignore the green arrow in the chart, it should be a downward facing red), and Jaguar.

As has been the case for a while now, BMW, MINI and Mercedes-Benz have switched to a quarterly reporting of their sales numbers. BMW’s total for the first half of the year stands at 2,543 units. We were informed by the association that Mercedes did not report its Q2 numbers, so the table still shows numbers as of March 2020.

So there you have it, the very final monthly breakdown of sales by brand. There will be no July breakdown – the next set of numbers will be that in the bundled Q3, which should come about by October.

