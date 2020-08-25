In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 25 August 2020 1:48 pm / 1 comment

MINI will reportedly discontinue the Convertible in 2024, citing slowing sales as the primary reason, Automotive News reports. Throughout 2019, the automaker only sold 4,031 units of the Convertible in the US, representing a 25% decrease compared to 2018.

That makes the third-generation F57 Convertible (now in its facelifted form) the lowest-selling MINI after the Clubman. However, MINI will continue manufacturing it until its production run ends in 2024. So if you find the car appealing and want a slice of history, you still have time.

Just to quickly recap, the MINI Convertible rides on the UKL platform, and measures 3,821 mm long, 1,727 mm wide, and 1,415 mm tall. With the fabric roof closed, there’s 215 litres of boot space, but this reduces to 160 litres with the top stowed.

Like its 3-Door and 5-Door counterparts, the Convertible is available with a range of petrol and diesel powertrains, including the B38 1.5 litre three-cylinder petrol engine, as well as the B48 2.0 litre four-potter. There’s also a JCW model with 231 hp on tap, but drive is exclusively sent to the front wheels either via a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, or eight-speed auto.

The latest variant to be introduced is the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition (pictured here). Unique to it is the specially-developed Deep Laguna metallic paint with matching bonnet stripes, dual-tone 17-inch Scissor Spoke light alloy wheels, soft top with woven-in arrow graphic, as well as navy blue MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk upholstery with Energetic Yellow and Petrol stitching.

