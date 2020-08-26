In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / 26 August 2020 5:29 pm / 0 comments

The upcoming Jeep Grand Wagoneer gets yet another teaser ahead of its debut on September 3, where it will share the stage with the regular Wagoneer. The full-size SUV models are set to go on sale in 2021, and we now get to see what “the shape of premium” roughly looks like.

As seen in previous teasers, Jeep is marketing its upcoming SUV as a proper luxury vehicle, and a big one at that. The silhouette seen in the brief clip doesn’t really reveal much, as the shape is reminiscent of other SUVs in the segment. The company’s slotted grille design will be one the styling highlights at the front, and there’s a gold emblem on the tailgate to really drive the luxury point home.

Given the target segment, the Grand Wagoneer will go up against rivals like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, rather than offerings from Chevrolet and GMC like the Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon and Yukon XL.

Reports suggest the Grand Wagoneer will be underpinned by the Ram 1500’s chassis, with V6 and V8 engines at launch, followed by hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants later on. Production of the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021 before going on sale later that year.