In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / 24 August 2020 12:35 pm / 1 comment

Jeep is continuing its teaser campaign for the upcoming Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer with two new images posted on its official Facebook page. The American carmaker also dropped an official debut date, which is September 3.

In one of the two images, we get to see a portion of the slotted grille and a few letters of the hood badge – “WAG.” Whether this is for the Wagoneer or the long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer version remains to be seen, although we can clearly see plenty of chrome and fine details that give the SUV a more luxurious demeanour.

Meanwhile, the second image focuses on the interior, specifically a rotary dial with a knurled grip and a ramp-like structure with metallic trim on the centre console. The blurred background also features a screen, which is rumoured to be available for the front passenger.

Production of the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021 before going on sale later that year for the 2022 model year. The full-size SUV, in both guise, will take on rivals from Chevrolet like the Tahoe and Suburban, as well as the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.